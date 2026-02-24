New Aeris IoT Accelerator (IoTA) Services enable multinational enterprises to localize U.S. devices in weeks instead of months using Verizon Business' IoT connectivity and ThingSpace platform, all through a single global architecture

Aeris, a global leader in wireless management platforms, security services and connected vehicle programs, today announced an inbound IoT connectivity management relationship with Verizon Business to transform how multinational enterprises manage and scale international IoT deployments. The collaboration introduces Aeris IoTA Inbound Services, a solution that integrates the IoTA Connectivity Management Platform directly with Verizon ThingSpace platform to simplify multi-region operations. The collaboration has already enabled U.S.-based enterprises with outbound connectivity for international IoT deployments using Aeris IoTA, and this extension will broaden those capabilities by opening up the U.S. market for global device fleets.

This innovative collaboration directly addresses the primary challenge for global IoT carriers attempting to localize in the United States: the friction caused by fragmented platforms and complex domestic connectivity stacks. By combining Verizon's massive U.S. network and ThingSpace platform with the Aeris IoTA platform, enterprises can now manage U.S. and global deployments through a single pane of glass, ensuring consistent commercial terms and unified SIM management.

"Global enterprises require a strategic shift away from the inefficiency of juggling numerous connectivity contracts and disparate platforms," said Mark Cratsenburg, Chief Commercial Officer, IoT Business Unit, Aeris. "Through this integration with Verizon, Aeris is delivering a unified solution that allows our tier one global partners to expand their IoT customer solutions into the U.S. market with speed and simplicity while continuing to enable a seamless experience for Verizon customers deploying devices outside of the U.S."

"Our collaboration with Aeris allows us to enrich the IoT experience for global customers by providing them access to our top-class connectivity and platforms in the critical U.S. market. As IoT becomes increasingly mobile and global, collaborations like this one provide customers unprecedented reach and seamlessness without compromising on reliability and value, which is critical for meaningful international expansion," said Shamik Basu, Vice President of Strategic Connectivity IoT, Verizon Business.

The Aeris Verizon Business integration will leverage the latest SGP.32 eSIM standard to facilitate remote provisioning and centralized management, allowing businesses to activate devices in multiple countries with confidence. The solution is designed to support 5G capabilities, including low latency and high bandwidth, which are essential for mission-critical applications in automotive, industrial automation, and smart cities.

Industry research highlights the necessity of this unified approach. John Gole, Research Director, IoT and Mobility at IDC, notes that while organizations see IoT as a key part of strategic digitalization, deploying these solutions remains challenging for those with ambitious plans to incorporate AI and automation. Analysts at IDC further project that the overall investment in the global IoT ecosystem is expected to surpass $1 trillion in 2026 as industries like manufacturing, utilities, and retail ramp up digital business investments.

Key Benefits for Multinational Customers:

Accelerated Time-to-Market: Onboard U.S. devices in weeks rather than months.

Onboard U.S. devices in weeks rather than months. Operational Efficiency: Unified interface for provisioning, billing, and analytics across all regions.

Enhanced Security: Extended protection via Aeris IoT Watchtower for real-time monitoring and zero-trust control.

Extended protection via Aeris IoT Watchtower for real-time monitoring and zero-trust control. Future-Proof Infrastructure: Built-in support for 5G-enabled applications requiring high device density and responsiveness.

About Aeris

For more than three decades, Aeris has been a trusted wireless IoT leader enabling the biggest IoT programs and opportunities across automotive, utilities and energy, fleet management and logistics, medical devices, and manufacturing. Our IoT technology expertise serves a global ecosystem of 7,000 enterprise customers, nearly 30 mobile network operator partners, and more than 100 million IoT devices across the world. Aeris, the largest orchestrator of eSIMs for IoT, powers today's connected smart world with innovative technologies and borderless connectivity that simplify management, enhance security, optimize performance, and drive growth at scale. To learn how Aeris IoT Accelerator Platform, Aeris IoT Watchtower, and Aeris Mobility Suite can secure and supercharge your critical IoT programs, visit aeris.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

