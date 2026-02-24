TOKYO, Feb 24, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems, Ltd. (MHI Thermal Systems), a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, has established a local subsidiary in India as a production base for air conditioners. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries-IAPL Air Conditioners Private Limited, a joint venture with IAPL Group Private Limited (IAPL), MHI Thermal Systems' distribution partner in India, started operations on January 22.The Indian air-conditioning market is forecast to maintain robust demand growth due to increasing penetration rates and the characteristics of the regional climate. MHI Thermal Systems has been steadily expanding its business in India by importing and selling air conditioners manufactured in Thailand, working in cooperation with IAPL to establish a nationwide sales and service network.Establishing a local production base in collaboration with its long-time business partner IAPL will allow MHI Thermal Systems to further strengthen its sales network in the fast-growing Indian market, provide regular after-sales service, expand supply to meet increased demand, and bolster its production system and supply chain. In addition, the establishment of a local supply chain serving local markets will further accelerate business expansion in India.In its 2021 Medium-Term Business Plan released in October 2020, MHI Group announced MISSION NET ZERO, its declaration to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040. Realizing a carbon-neutral world is an important global issue, and as a leader with a particular strength in decarbonization technologies, MHI Thermal Systems will progressively introduce products with low-GWP (Global Warming Potential) refrigerants and high energy-saving performance, and pursue business aimed at achieving MISSION NET ZERO.Overview of the New CompanyCompany Name: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries-IAPL Air Conditioners Private LimitedRepresentative: Hideki YamahiraBusiness Description: Manufacture and sale of air conditionersDate of Establishment: January 22, 2026Location: Haryana, Republic of IndiaAbout MHI GroupMitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.comSource: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Copyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.