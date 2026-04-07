TOKYO, Apr 7, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Crystal Mover Services, Inc. (CMSI), a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, has concluded a contract with the City of Atlanta, Department of Aviation, operator of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in the United States, to renovate and upgrade the airport's Automated People Mover (APM) system,(1) ATL SkyTrain. The contract covers a ten-year period from March 2026 to March 2036.CMSI provides operations and maintenance (O&M) services for airport APM systems in the United States. Given that more than 15 years have passed since MHI Group delivered Atlanta airport's APM system, this latest contract includes renewal of the signal system and various other devices and equipment, as well as additional vehicles and the replacement of existing vehicles.Atlanta International Airport's APM system connects the main passenger terminal with the rental car center, with one intermediate station, extending a total length of approximately 2.2 kilometers. The line comprises a wholly elevated double-tracked guideway, functioning as crucial infrastructure for the airport, which has the highest passenger traffic in the world.(2) Since the start of commercial operation in December 2009, CMSI has provided O&M services 24 hours a day year-round, helping to ensure safety, reliability, and comfort. In December 2024, CMSI concluded a five-year O&M service renewal agreement for the airport, and continues to support the stable operation of the APM system.(3) In addition to CMSI's long-standing operational and maintenance track record and continuous efforts, MHI Group received this contract for renewal of the APM system equipment and facilities in recognition of its accumulated technical capabilities for the design, manufacturing, and construction of APM systems.Going forward, MHI Group will continue to provide APM systems and O&M services that offer exceptional design, economic efficiency, and the capability to reduce CO2 emissions, contributing to improved transport convenience, solutions for local challenges, and the realization of a carbon-neutral world.About Crystal Mover Services, Inc. (CMSI)Since its founding in January 2009, CMSI has provided O&M services for all APM systems delivered by MHI Group to international airports in Miami, Washington Dulles, Atlanta, Orlando, and Tampa. CMSI contributes significantly to the safe and stable operation of the transportation systems serving these important hubs.(1) APM systems are used worldwide to connect air terminals, or as transportation systems to serve areas near airports.(2) Based on the 2024 rankings of the world's busiest airports from Airports Council International (ACI)https://aci.aero/2025/04/14/the-busiest-airports-in-the-world-defy-global-uncertainty-and-hold-top-rankings/(3) For more information on the renewal of the O&M contract for the Atlanta International Airport APM system received in 2024, see the following press release:https://www.mhi.com/news/250327.htmlAbout MHI GroupMitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.comSource: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Copyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.