

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. (MHVYF) released earnings for its full year that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY332.129 billion, or JPY98.84 per share. This compares with JPY245.447 billion, or JPY73.02 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 14.1% to JPY4.974 trillion from JPY4.361 trillion last year.



Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY332.129 Bln. vs. JPY245.447 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY98.84 vs. JPY73.02 last year. -Revenue: JPY4.974 Tn vs. JPY4.361 Tn last year.



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