TOKYO, May 18, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems, Ltd. (MHI Thermal Systems), a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, has received two highly prestigious awards at A' Design Award 2026, an international design competition in Italy, for its in-house developed Hydrolution EZY Series of air-to-water (ATW) heat pumps for the European market that utilize the natural refrigerant R290(1) and the ZT Series of residential-use air-conditioners for the overseas market(2).The A' Design Award is an international design competition established in Italy in 2008. The award aims to elevate the quality of design around the world, and promote the appreciation and understanding of excellent design. Categories include products, architecture, and fashion. At this year's awards, the Hydrolution EZY Series received the Platinum Award, given to the top 1% of entries, and the ZT Series won the Golden Award, presented to the next top 2% of submissions.Hydrolution EZY is a series of monobloc type ATW heat pumps utilizing the natural refrigerant R290. The series was designed by the Italian design firm Tensa Industrial Design. The black unit is fitted with a resin fan guard accented with a silver vertical line and is structured to make it difficult to see the fan from an oblique direction, for a design that is bold and sophisticated while integrating into its installation environment. The units can reach a flow temperature of 75, enabling hot water to be drawn in outside temperatures of -25 to +43. They are also highly efficient and silent due to the new in-house developed compressor. The 6kW model is no louder than 34dB(A)(3) even when operating at maximum capacity, and has a quiet mode for reduced operating noise, providing flexibility to comply with noise regulations in densely populated residential areas. In addition, as a safety measure, the units are equipped with a refrigerant leak detection sensor. In the event of a leak, the unit will automatically stop running, and a fan will engage to ensure safety.The ZT Series are MHI Thermal Systems' standard residential-use wall-mounted air-conditioners, created by completely redesigning the earlier ZS Series in 2025. The design by Diamond Office Service Co., Ltd., a company in MHI Group, features a sympathetic design that seamlessly integrates into any space. The front panel's sharp, sophisticated form lends the units a modern presence that harmonizes with contemporary interiors. Functional features include an increase of approximately 12%(4) in energy efficiency during the cooling season, meaning greater energy savings. Furthermore, the Ultra-Low mode achieves a quiet operating sound level of 19 dB(A)(5), ensuring comfort in indoor environments. An Allergen Clear Filter and internal cleaning function keep the air clean. Units come standard with built-in wireless LAN functionality, enabling remote control via the dedicated "Smart M-Air" app. The app visualizes power consumption and operational efficiency, and can be paired with optional smart speakers(6).MHI Thermal Systems will continue striving to develop technologies that meet market needs and provide optimal heating and cooling solutions.(1) Entered in the 6kW and 7.1kW classes of the A' Design Award 2026 and received awards. For more information about the Hydrolution EZY Series using R290 refrigerant, see the following press releases.https://www.mhi.com/news/25103002.htmlhttps://www.mhi.com/news/26031901.html(2) For more information about the ZT Series, see the following press releases.https://www.mhi-mth.co.jp/en/news/260120/(3) A-weighted sound pressure level. Value measured at three meters in front of the unit.(4) Value for the 2.5kW class. The previous model used for comparison is indoor unit "SRK25ZS-W" and outdoor unit "SRC25ZS-W."(5) A-weighted sound pressure level. Measured at 1 meter distance during cooling operation in Ultra-Low mode for indoor units of 2.0kW, 2.5kW, and 3.5kW classes. Ultra-Low mode reduces capacity and airflow for quieter operation during both cooling and heating.(6) Compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. Google and Google Assistant are trademarks of Google LLC. Amazon Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.About MHI GroupMitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.comSource: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Copyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.