Lake Mary, FL, United States, May 18, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Tallgrass and Mitsubishi Power Americas, Inc. today announced the delivery location for the first two M501JAC gas turbines that will support Phase 1 of Tallgrass' Cheyenne Power Hub in southeast Wyoming.The high-efficiency turbines are expected to provide approximately 1,150 megawatts (MW) of site-ready power fueled by natural gas supplied through Tallgrass' Rockies Express Pipeline, leveraging the region's existing energy infrastructure.Representing an investment that will exceed $7 billion and is expected to create over 100 long-term local jobs, the Cheyenne Power Hub will deliver dedicated, on-site power to a large-scale data center within the Switchgrass Industrial Park.Deliberately designed to minimize community impacts, the use of dedicated power will avoid strain on the existing electricity grid and will help ensure local ratepayers are not responsible for the costs associated with new data center demand.Concurrently, the strategic decision to incorporate a grid interconnection will enable the project to support future renewable integration, while its proximity to Tallgrass' Trailblazer project-one of the largest operating, permanent carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) projects in the United States-uniquely positions the Cheyenne Power Hub to advance further decarbonization."This milestone reflects the strength of collaboration between Tallgrass and Mitsubishi Power to deliver reliable, scalable power where it's needed most," said Bill Newsom, President and CEO, Mitsubishi Power Americas. "By combining advanced turbine technology with existing pipeline and storage assets, the Cheyenne Power Hub is purpose-built to support critical digital infrastructure while positioning Wyoming for long-term economic growth.""I am proud to join Tallgrass and Mitsubishi in Tokyo for this important announcement for Wyoming," said Gov. Mark Gordon. "Today's energy projects involve companies from around the world. This project is an example of a company that works with Wyoming and the community to wisely use our natural gas to limit the cost to Wyoming ratepayers. This is also an example of how international energy projects bolster domestic expertise. Wyoming has the energy, the space, and the workforce to help power the next generation of American innovation.""We're grateful to Governor Gordon for his leadership in helping us reach this milestone and proud to bring these assets to Wyoming," said Gary Watkins, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Investment Officer at Tallgrass. "This investment reflects our long-term commitment to Wyoming and will create multi-generational jobs and opportunities for communities across the state."This milestone represents a significant step forward in the development of the Cheyenne Power Hub. The arrival and installation of components for the first M501JAC turbine unit are expected to begin as early as July and underscore Tallgrass and Mitsubishi Power Americas' shared commitment to reliability, infrastructure resilience and pragmatic energy solutions for a rapidly evolving power landscape.Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking StatementsDisclosures in this press release contain "forward-looking statements." All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that management expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, forward-looking statements contained in this press release specifically include statements regarding the execution, feasibility, scope, capabilities, schedules, milestones, cost, benefits, and other impacts (or mitigations or lack thereof) of the Cheyenne Power Hub project, including the electrical output capacity, the fuel source, and the timing for the delivery and installation of the M501JAC gas turbines. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Tallgrass, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements, and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including those set forth in reports and financial statements made available by Tallgrass. Any forward-looking statement applies only as of the date on which such statement is made, and Tallgrass does not intend to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.About TallgrassTallgrass is a leading infrastructure company focused on safely, reliably, and sustainably delivering the energy and services that fuel our nation and power our quality of life. Tallgrass is an established, industry-leading operator with large-scale, multicommodity infrastructure across 14 states, including more than 10,000 miles of pipelines. Learn more atTallgrass.com.About Mitsubishi Power Americas, Inc.Mitsubishi Power Americas, Inc. (Mitsubishi Power) is creating a future that works for people and the planet through innovative power generation technology and solutions. Our more than 3,500 employees focus on empowering customers in power generation and delivering innovative solutions across North, Central, and South America. Mitsubishi Power's power generation solutions include gas, steam, and aero-derivative turbines; power trains and power islands; geothermal systems; environmental controls; and services. We also offer solutions that leverage AI-enabled autonomous operation of power plants.Mitsubishi Power is a power solutions brand of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI). Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, MHI is one of the world's leading heavy machinery manufacturers with engineering and manufacturing businesses spanning energy, infrastructure, transport, aerospace, and defense. For more information, visit the Mitsubishi Power Americas website and follow us on LinkedIn.ContactsTallgrass Media Contact:media.relations@tallgrass.comMitsubishi Power Americas Media Contact:Christa Reichhardt407-484-5599Source: Mitsubishi PowerCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.