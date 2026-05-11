

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Raytheon, a unit of RTX Corporation (RTX) on Monday said it has secured a contract from Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to provide SeaRAM ship self-defense systems for Australia's Sea3000 General Purpose Frigate program.



Financial terms of the contract were not disclosed.



The Sea3000 program is set to replace Australia's retiring Anzac-class frigates with 11 upgraded Mogami-class frigates.



Under the agreement, Raytheon will supply SeaRAM launchers, Blast Test Vehicles and technical services to support installation and testing for the first three ships being built in Japan by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.



Deliveries under the contract are expected to begin in late 2028.



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