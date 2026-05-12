

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - RTX's Collins Aerospace has announced that it is investing $26.5 million to expand its Largo, Florida, facility to accelerate the production of commercial aviation radars for FAA's new air traffic control system, and multi-domain security solutions for defense customers.



The company said this investment will create more than 100 highly skilled jobs across engineering and factory operations disciplines.



The facility will produce the Condor Mk3 radar, which enhances communication with aircraft transponders, and the ASR-XM radar, which detects aircraft using reflected signals. The new production area is expected to become operational by late 2026.



In Florida, RTX employs more than 7,000 people across eight major facilities. For four decades, RTX's Largo facility has produced radars, satellite and secure communications components, and testing for commercial and military customers.



Applauding the aerospace and defense conglomerate's decision for the major investment, Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy said, 'President Trump's vision for a new air traffic control system isn't just making our skies safer - it's kickstarting an aviation manufacturing renaissance'. 'We are moving at Trump Speed to install new radars, rip up old copper telecoms lines, and transition to new radios. Domestic and foreign partners are investing in America like never before to support our efforts.'



'Under President Trump, America is building again,' said FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford. 'This Administration is empowering our private-sector partners to deliver the innovation we need to usher in a new Golden Age of Air Travel for the American people.'



'As global airspace becomes more congested and contested, customers need secure, interoperable systems for seamless coordination. This expansion strengthens our ability to deliver critical capabilities that keep airline passengers safe and military operators mission-ready, faster,' said Nate Boelkins, president of Avionics at Collins Aerospace. 'RTX has made significant investments in its people and operations across Florida, and we value our partnership with the state as we continue to grow.'



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