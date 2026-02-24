KAWASAKI, Japan, Feb 24, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced the expansion and reorganization of its Uvance for Finance offerings, initially established in June 2025 to accelerate the digital transformation of financial institutions. These enhanced offerings now cover the entire financial sector, including banking, insurance, securities, credit, and leasing, and are structured into seven new offerings.Fujitsu is promoting Uvance, a business model that addresses societal challenges. Through Uvance for Finance, Fujitsu aims to accelerate the advancement of businesses and services in the financial industry by leveraging data and AI. This will be achieved through three key themes: core solutions, which provide highly reliable account processing and branch solutions; platforms, which utilize data obtained from these core solutions for AI and other applications; and enhanced customer experience and the realization of a smart society, which enrich people's lives. These three themes are organized into seven offerings, which will be expanded sequentially. Fujitsu plans to enhance and further develop Uvance for Finance functionalities by leveraging its AI-Driven Software Development Platform [1], thereby accelerating and strengthening automation through AI. Fujitsu aims to achieve 200 billion yen in sales by fiscal year 2030 from its Uvance financial institution business.Uvance for Finance Offerings Structure1. Core Solutions to Power Mission-critical Systems Reliably and FlexiblyThis theme consists of the Reliable Core System, an offering framework that enhances agility and efficiency in core business systems. Fujitsu is expanding its lineup of Fit-to-Standard cloud services to enable agile and efficient core systems compatible with AI.For banks, Fujitsu Core Banking xBank began applying generative AI to feature development in September 2025, progressively transitioning to AI-driven development while ensuring safety and reliability. Additionally, Fujitsu Cloud for Insurance Japan Edition, launched in November 2025 for the insurance industry, and LEASING-1 Neo for the leasing industry are available. Offerings for the credit industry are planned for future release.2. AI/Data Utilization Platform for the Financial IndustryThis category comprises Data Driven Finance, RegTech & Compliance, and Sustainable Finance.Among these, FICO [2] solutions, which contribute to maximizing corporate revenue, minimizing risk, and preventing fraud through accurate credit scoring, data analysis, and decision-making support, are a cross-sectoral platform targeting the entire financial industry, including banking, securities, credit, insurance, and leasing. Among FICO's service offerings, FICO(R) Customer Communication Services, which optimizes customer communication, launched in July 2025, and the optimization analytics platform FICO Xpress Optimization launched in February 2026. The FICO(R) Platform, which integrates and provides all FICO services, is scheduled to launch within fiscal 2026, enabling Fujitsu to offer the full range of FICO's services.Fujitsu plans to develop agentic AI and other services for the financial industry utilizing its AI platform, Fujitsu Kozuchi and Takane LLM[3], to contribute to customer operational efficiency, automation, and personalization.3. Enhanced Customer Experience and Realization of a Smart SocietyThis category consists of Personalized Experience, Finance Automation, and Embedded Finance offerings.Among these, FinSnaviCloud, a Personalized Experience service that addresses challenges in confirmation operations, has been adopted by 24 financial institutions (as of February 2026). Fujitsu has newly launched a function to automatically generate inheritance relationship diagrams from family registers, supporting financial institutions in resolving manual inheritance operation issues.Furthermore, the Online Medical Certificate Service within Embedded Finance is a newly developed service that connects hospitals and insurance companies to facilitate claim payment procedures. This industry-first service allows insured individuals and beneficiaries to complete claim payments online in a one-stop manner, eliminating the need for paper-based procedures that previously required them to obtain medical certificates from hospitals and submit them to insurance companies. This service is scheduled to launch in May 2026.Additionally, Fujitsu is proceeding with the development of a platform to realize Embedded Finance, which will strongly contribute to the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises and the sustainability of supply chains through timely fund sharing tailored to corporate activities.[1] AI-Driven Software Development Platform:A development platform that automates the entire software development process, from requirements definition and design to implementation and integration testing, using AI.[2] FICO:Fair Isaac Corporation, Headquarters: Bozeman, Montana, USA, CEO: Will Lansing[3] Takane:A large language model jointly developed by Fujitsu and Cohere Inc.Press Conference MaterialsHeld on February 24, 2026Presentation materials and movie *Coming soonAbout FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers around the globe, our 113,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$23 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share.