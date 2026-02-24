Anzeige
WKN: 894565 | ISIN: GB0000536739 | Ticker-Symbol: 0LC
Tradegate
24.02.26 | 15:36
60,00 Euro
+1,69 % +1,00
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
60,0060,5015:38
60,0060,5015:37
PR Newswire
24.02.2026 15:24 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ashtead Group Plc - Court Approval Of The Scheme Of Arrangement

Ashtead Group Plc - Court Approval Of The Scheme Of Arrangement

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 24

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY RESTRICTED JURISDICTION OR WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF ANY SUCH JURISDICTION

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

24 February 2026

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC
(the "Company")

COURT APPROVAL OF THE SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT

Further to the announcement on 11 February 2025 relating to the proposals to establish, by means of a scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006, a new Delaware corporation, Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. (" Sunbelt Rentals") as the holding company of the Ashtead group in connection with its proposed new US primary listing (the " Scheme"), and the announcement on 10 June 2025 in relation to the results of the Court Meeting and the General Meeting, the Company is pleased to announce that the Court has today made the Court Order sanctioning the Scheme.

Capitalised terms used in this announcement, unless otherwise defined, shall have the meanings given to them in the scheme circular published on 13 May 2025 in relation to the Scheme (the " Scheme Circular").

Next steps and timetable

The Scheme remains conditional on the Court Order being delivered to the Registrar of Companies which is expected to occur at 10.00 p.m. (UK time) on 27 February 2026.

The expected timetable of principal events for the implementation of the Scheme, the de-listing of the Company's shares and the listing of Sunbelt Rentals' shares remains as set out on page 6 of the Scheme Circular and as follows:

Event

Time and date

Publication of U.K. Prospectus

February 25, 2026

Effectiveness of Form 10

February 26, 2026

Last day of dealings in, and for registration of transfers of, and disablement in CREST of, Ashtead Shares

February 27, 2026

Scheme Record Time

6.30 p.m. UK time on February 27, 2026

Scheme Effective Time

10.00 p.m. UK time on
February 27, 2026

Cancellation of the entire existing share capital of Ashtead, new shares in Ashtead issued to Sunbelt Rentals and issuance of Sunbelt Rentals Shares to Ashtead Shareholders

After 10.00 p.m. UK time on February 27, 2026

De-listing of Ashtead Shares

8.00 a.m. UK time on March 2, 2026

Listing Effective Date

March 2, 2026

London Listing Effective Time

8.00 a.m. UK time on March 2, 2026

New York Listing Effective Time

9.30 a.m. New York time on
March 2, 2026

Sunbelt Rentals Shares registered through DRS (in respect of Scheme Shares held in certificated form only)

As soon as possible after the New York Listing Effective Time

Creation of Sunbelt Rentals DIs by Computershare Investor Services PLC and issuance of such Sunbelt Rentals DIs to CREST participant accounts

As soon as possible after the New York Listing Effective Time

Dispatch of statements of entitlement and DRS Advice to Sunbelt Rentals Shares registered through DRS

No later than 14 days after the New York Listing Effective Time

Dispatch of cheques and/or crediting of CREST accounts of Scheme Shareholders with any cash due in relation to the sale of Overseas Shareholders entitlements (if applicable)

No later than 14 days after the
New York Listing Effective Time

If any of the key dates set out in the timetable change, the Company will give notice of this change by issuing an announcement through a Regulatory Information Service and by making such announcement available on the Company's website at https://www.ashtead-group.com/.

A further announcement will be made once the Scheme becomes effective.

Enquiries:

Will Shaw, Director of Investor Relations

Ashtead Group

+44 (0)20 7726 9700

Kevin Powers, SVP, Investor Relations and Communications Sunbelt Rentals

+001 (803) 833 9353


© 2026 PR Newswire
