Ashtead Group Plc - Court Approval Of The Scheme Of Arrangement

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 24

24 February 2026

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

(the "Company")

COURT APPROVAL OF THE SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT

Further to the announcement on 11 February 2025 relating to the proposals to establish, by means of a scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006, a new Delaware corporation, Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. (" Sunbelt Rentals") as the holding company of the Ashtead group in connection with its proposed new US primary listing (the " Scheme"), and the announcement on 10 June 2025 in relation to the results of the Court Meeting and the General Meeting, the Company is pleased to announce that the Court has today made the Court Order sanctioning the Scheme.

Capitalised terms used in this announcement, unless otherwise defined, shall have the meanings given to them in the scheme circular published on 13 May 2025 in relation to the Scheme (the " Scheme Circular").

Next steps and timetable

The Scheme remains conditional on the Court Order being delivered to the Registrar of Companies which is expected to occur at 10.00 p.m. (UK time) on 27 February 2026.

The expected timetable of principal events for the implementation of the Scheme, the de-listing of the Company's shares and the listing of Sunbelt Rentals' shares remains as set out on page 6 of the Scheme Circular and as follows:

Event Time and date Publication of U.K. Prospectus February 25, 2026 Effectiveness of Form 10 February 26, 2026 Last day of dealings in, and for registration of transfers of, and disablement in CREST of, Ashtead Shares February 27, 2026 Scheme Record Time 6.30 p.m. UK time on February 27, 2026 Scheme Effective Time 10.00 p.m. UK time on

February 27, 2026 Cancellation of the entire existing share capital of Ashtead, new shares in Ashtead issued to Sunbelt Rentals and issuance of Sunbelt Rentals Shares to Ashtead Shareholders After 10.00 p.m. UK time on February 27, 2026 De-listing of Ashtead Shares 8.00 a.m. UK time on March 2, 2026 Listing Effective Date March 2, 2026 London Listing Effective Time 8.00 a.m. UK time on March 2, 2026 New York Listing Effective Time 9.30 a.m. New York time on

March 2, 2026 Sunbelt Rentals Shares registered through DRS (in respect of Scheme Shares held in certificated form only) As soon as possible after the New York Listing Effective Time Creation of Sunbelt Rentals DIs by Computershare Investor Services PLC and issuance of such Sunbelt Rentals DIs to CREST participant accounts As soon as possible after the New York Listing Effective Time Dispatch of statements of entitlement and DRS Advice to Sunbelt Rentals Shares registered through DRS No later than 14 days after the New York Listing Effective Time Dispatch of cheques and/or crediting of CREST accounts of Scheme Shareholders with any cash due in relation to the sale of Overseas Shareholders entitlements (if applicable) No later than 14 days after the

New York Listing Effective Time

If any of the key dates set out in the timetable change, the Company will give notice of this change by issuing an announcement through a Regulatory Information Service and by making such announcement available on the Company's website at https://www.ashtead-group.com/ .

A further announcement will be made once the Scheme becomes effective.

