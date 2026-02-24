Anzeige
Dienstag, 24.02.2026
From Warehouse to Wrist: How DP World Powers the Wearable Tech Supply Chain

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 24, 2026 / Wearable technology has become part of everyday life - tracking health, enabling connectivity, and moving seamlessly with people wherever they go. Behind that convenience is a supply chain that must move at scale, speed, and with precision.

In 2025, DP World moved 1.9 million wearable technology units through its global fulfillment network, managing every stage of the device lifecycle - from warehousing and order fulfillment to returns, refurbishment, and redeployment. This end-to-end approach helps brands keep products in circulation longer while meeting rising consumer expectations for fast, reliable delivery.

Across the Americas, DP World's integrated logistics services support technology supply chains with flexible warehousing, value-added services, and regional connectivity that keeps products moving efficiently from distribution centers to customers' wrists.

Watch the video to see how DP World powers the wearable technology supply chains people rely on every day.

Learn more about DP World's technology logistics solutions.

Find more stories and multimedia from DP World at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: DP World
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/dp-world
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: DP World



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/from-warehouse-to-wrist-how-dp-world-powers-the-wearable-tech-su-1140452

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
