DP World's Brittany Caskey on Keeping Supply Chains Moving in an Unpredictable World

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 19, 2026 / DP World's end-to-end logistics solutions help keep customer products moving in an increasingly volatile world.

Global supply chains are operating in an era where disruption is no longer occasional - it's constant.

In her latest Forbes Business Council article, "Keeping Customers Moving When the World Doesn't," Brittany Caskey, Chief Commercial Officer for Logistics at DP World in the Americas, examines how companies can maintain reliability despite rising volatility across global trade.

From tariffs and cyberattacks to extreme weather and shifting trade routes, supply chain disruptions now contribute to an estimated $1.6 trillion in lost revenue each year. But for customers, the reason behind a delay matters far less than the outcome.

As Caskey explains, the real competitive advantage lies in shielding customers from disruption - ensuring goods continue to move even when conditions change.

Closing the Visibility Gap

Many supply chains still struggle with blind spots between key nodes such as ports, warehouses, and distribution hubs. These gaps often slow response times when disruptions occur.

Caskey notes that only 21% of supply chain leaders report having highly resilient networks with end-to-end visibility and real-time monitoring. Improving connectivity across suppliers, carriers, and logistics systems helps organizations respond faster and make better decisions when conditions shift.

Diversifying for Resilience

Recent geopolitical events have also exposed the risks of concentrating too much volume through a limited number of suppliers or routes.

Companies are increasingly moving from "just-in-time" to "just-in-case" strategies, building flexibility through diversified sourcing, multimodal transport options, and regionalized supply networks.

Combining Data and Human Expertise

Technology is playing an increasingly important role in strengthening supply chains. Predictive analytics and AI can analyze data from weather, port operations, and transportation networks to flag potential disruptions before they escalate. These tools help organizations move from reactive responses to proactive decision-making.

But Caskey emphasizes that resilience isn't built on technology alone. Automation may streamline operations, but experienced teams remain essential for managing exceptions and maintaining customer trust when plans change.

Delivering Reliability in a Volatile World

Ultimately, supply chain resilience depends on collaboration across partners and shared accountability for risk.

As Caskey writes, supply chains don't just move products - they move promises.

And in a world where disruption is inevitable, the companies that keep those promises will be the ones that stand apart.

Read Brittany Caskey's full Forbes Business Council article.

Find more stories and multimedia from DP World at 3blmedia.com.

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Spokesperson: DP World

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SOURCE: DP World

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/dp-worlds-brittany-caskey-on-keeping-supply-chains-moving-in-an-1149249