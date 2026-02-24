

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) and Meta Platforms Inc. (META) have reached a multi-year strategic partnership to deploy up to 6 gigawatts of AMD Instinct GPUs to support Meta's next-generation artificial intelligence infrastructure.



The agreement expands the companies' existing collaboration and aligns their silicon, systems, and software roadmaps to deliver AI platforms optimized for Meta's workloads. Shipments supporting the first 1-gigawatt deployment are expected to begin in the second half of 2026 using custom AMD Instinct GPUs based on the MI450 architecture and 6th-generation AMD EPYC processors.



'We are proud to expand our strategic partnership with Meta as they push the boundaries of AI at unprecedented scale,' said Dr. Lisa Su, chair and CEO, AMD. 'This multi-year, multi-generation collaboration across Instinct GPUs, EPYC CPUs and rack-scale AI systems aligns our roadmaps to deliver high-performance, energy-efficient infrastructure optimized for Meta's workloads, accelerating one of the industry's largest AI deployments and placing AMD at the center of the global AI buildout.'



'We're excited to form a long-term partnership with AMD to deploy efficient inference compute and deliver personal superintelligence,' said Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Meta. 'This is an important step for Meta as we diversify our compute. I expect AMD to be an important partner for many years to come.'



As part of the agreement, AMD issued Meta a performance-based warrant for up to 160 million shares of AMD stock, tied to GPU shipment milestones and other performance targets.



AMD expects the collaboration to drive significant multi-year revenue growth and contribute positively to adjusted earnings per share over time.



