Von Polen bis Virginia Beach- zündet hier der nächste Smallcap-Turbo?
WKN: 872087 | ISIN: FR0000125007
S... for Soil Sealing, a Saint-Gobain Podcast

MALVERN, PA / ACCESS Newswire / February 24, 2026 / With nearly 40% of carbon emissions coming from the built environment, the construction industry is building and renovating more and more sustainably. With innovative solutions and new construction methods, we have a whole new vocabulary that this podcast is going to decipher for you!

The term "soil sealing" refers to the transformation of natural land into stable, impermeable surfaces required for human activities. While soil sealing has been occurring since prehistoric times, the practice has increased since the industrial revolution and can have negative impacts on the environment. How can construction practices be adapted to help minimize this impact? We will tell you more!

Listen here, S...for Soil Sealing, a Saint-Gobain Podcast

About Saint-Gobain

Worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and services for the construction and industrial markets. Its integrated solutions for the renovation of public and private buildings, light construction and the decarbonization of construction and industry are developed through a continuous innovation process and provide sustainability and performance. The Group, celebrating its 360th anniversary in 2025, remains more committed than ever to its purpose "MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME".

€46.6 billion in sales in 2024
More than 161,000 employees, locations in 80 countries
Committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050

Find more stories and multimedia from Saint-Gobain at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Saint-Gobain
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/saint-gobain-north-america
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Saint-Gobain



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/s...-for-soil-sealing-a-saint-gobain-podcast-1140461

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
