Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 24.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Von Polen bis Virginia Beach- zündet hier der nächste Smallcap-Turbo?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 906866 | ISIN: US0231351067 | Ticker-Symbol: AMZ
Tradegate
24.02.26 | 16:43
176,38 Euro
+1,27 % +2,22
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
AMAZON.COM INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMAZON.COM INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
176,40176,4416:43
176,36176,4016:43
ACCESS Newswire
24.02.2026 16:02 Uhr
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Assembly Chosen to Power Global Paid Media and Amazon Growth for Jabra

LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / February 24, 2026 / Assembly, the global omnichannel agency built to make brands perform, has been appointed by Jabra, world leading brand in audio, video,?and collaboration solutions, as its global paid media agency and lead partner for Amazon services following a competitive pitch process. Assembly's remit spans full-funnel paid media across search, social, display, video, and retail media, alongside Amazon strategy and marketplace operations, to fuel Jabra's next phase of global growth.

Pitch Consultants, Tuffon Hall Consultancy, commented: "This was an exceptionally competitive process, and Jabra's new move towards a direct-to-consumer model marks a major shift for the business. Assembly impressed with a powerful proposition, using their proprietary platform STAGE to create a true intelligence engine for Jabra that supports smarter, more connected growth."

Why Jabra chose Assembly

Assembly was selected for its ability to connect brand and performance, its strength in forecasting and scenario planning through the proprietary STAGE Experience Engine, and its track record in complex, globally scaled categories. STAGE will bring together Jabra's media, commerce, and audience data to power always-on insight generation, in-flight optimisation, and clearer measurement of business outcomes.

"Jabra is an iconic innovator in professional audio and video, with ambitious plans to scale how people work, collaborate, and communicate." said Bridget Hopkins, CEO, Assembly Europe. "Our shared opportunity is to connect brand storytelling with performance media and retail media in a single, accountable system at global scale."

What the partnership will do

The partnership will establish a unified operating rhythm across regions, aligning brand, demand generation, and ecommerce teams against shared growth and revenue goals.

Assembly will deploy STAGE and its Brand Performance Planning approach to identify and prioritise high-value audiences, design connected journeys from awareness to purchase, and continually rebalance investment across channels and marketplaces based on real-time performance signals.

Sandrine Lloyd, SVP Global Marketing at Jabra commented "The way people work, buy and engage with brands is changing fast, and our marketing needs to move with it. Assembly stood out for their integrated approach and their ability to translate strategy into action at scale. We see this partnership as an important step in accelerating Jabra's global growth and relevance in a rapidly evolving market."

ABOUT ASSEMBLY

Assembly is a global omnichannel agency delivering a modern, data-led approach to growth. Backed by the Stagwell network, we are a literal assembly of data, talent, and technology built to unlock smarter, faster, and better-performing outcomes from the bottom up - not the top down. Curious, collaborative, and driven by change, we are an agency of builders who believe the better the experience, the better the performance. We don't see brand and performance as an either/or. For us, it's always both. The +\ symbol in our logo, known as the ORAD, represents this mindset. It's a mark of how we think, how we build, and how we deliver results across the full funnel. Assembly's foundation is built on three core elements: our purpose-built STAGE Experience Engine, the strategic product it powers - Brand Performance Planning (BPP) - and an organizational design built for speed, depth, and the demands of modern marketing. Together, they enable us to build better brand experiences that reimagine how brands connect, engage, and grow across data, tech, media, creative and commerce.? With over 3,000 experts in 44 offices worldwide, Assembly delivers full-funnel solutions that help the world's most ambitious brands perform. Learn more at?assemblyglobal.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Alex Boniface
Alex.Boniface@assemblyglobal.com

SOURCE: Assembly



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/assembly-chosen-to-power-global-paid-media-and-amazon-growth-for-1140455

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.