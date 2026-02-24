Assembly Chosen to Power Global Paid Media and Amazon Growth for Jabra

LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / February 24, 2026 / Assembly, the global omnichannel agency built to make brands perform, has been appointed by Jabra, world leading brand in audio, video,?and collaboration solutions, as its global paid media agency and lead partner for Amazon services following a competitive pitch process. Assembly's remit spans full-funnel paid media across search, social, display, video, and retail media, alongside Amazon strategy and marketplace operations, to fuel Jabra's next phase of global growth.

Pitch Consultants, Tuffon Hall Consultancy, commented: "This was an exceptionally competitive process, and Jabra's new move towards a direct-to-consumer model marks a major shift for the business. Assembly impressed with a powerful proposition, using their proprietary platform STAGE to create a true intelligence engine for Jabra that supports smarter, more connected growth."

Why Jabra chose Assembly

Assembly was selected for its ability to connect brand and performance, its strength in forecasting and scenario planning through the proprietary STAGE Experience Engine, and its track record in complex, globally scaled categories. STAGE will bring together Jabra's media, commerce, and audience data to power always-on insight generation, in-flight optimisation, and clearer measurement of business outcomes.

"Jabra is an iconic innovator in professional audio and video, with ambitious plans to scale how people work, collaborate, and communicate." said Bridget Hopkins, CEO, Assembly Europe. "Our shared opportunity is to connect brand storytelling with performance media and retail media in a single, accountable system at global scale."

What the partnership will do

The partnership will establish a unified operating rhythm across regions, aligning brand, demand generation, and ecommerce teams against shared growth and revenue goals.

Assembly will deploy STAGE and its Brand Performance Planning approach to identify and prioritise high-value audiences, design connected journeys from awareness to purchase, and continually rebalance investment across channels and marketplaces based on real-time performance signals.

Sandrine Lloyd, SVP Global Marketing at Jabra commented "The way people work, buy and engage with brands is changing fast, and our marketing needs to move with it. Assembly stood out for their integrated approach and their ability to translate strategy into action at scale. We see this partnership as an important step in accelerating Jabra's global growth and relevance in a rapidly evolving market."

ABOUT ASSEMBLY

Assembly is a global omnichannel agency delivering a modern, data-led approach to growth. Backed by the Stagwell network, we are a literal assembly of data, talent, and technology built to unlock smarter, faster, and better-performing outcomes from the bottom up - not the top down. Curious, collaborative, and driven by change, we are an agency of builders who believe the better the experience, the better the performance. We don't see brand and performance as an either/or. For us, it's always both. The +\ symbol in our logo, known as the ORAD, represents this mindset. It's a mark of how we think, how we build, and how we deliver results across the full funnel. Assembly's foundation is built on three core elements: our purpose-built STAGE Experience Engine, the strategic product it powers - Brand Performance Planning (BPP) - and an organizational design built for speed, depth, and the demands of modern marketing. Together, they enable us to build better brand experiences that reimagine how brands connect, engage, and grow across data, tech, media, creative and commerce. With over 3,000 experts in 44 offices worldwide, Assembly delivers full-funnel solutions that help the world's most ambitious brands perform.

