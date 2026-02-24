Anzeige
Dienstag, 24.02.2026
Von Polen bis Virginia Beach- zündet hier der nächste Smallcap-Turbo?
WKN: A3DUYP | ISIN: US45828E1047 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
23.02.26 | 18:47
1,310 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Intchains Group Limited Accelerates ETH Accumulation and Staking Strategy

SINGAPORE, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intchains Group Limited (Nasdaq: ICG) ("we" or the "Company"), a company engaged in the provision of altcoin mining products, and delivery of Web3 infrastructure services via the strategic acquisition and holding of Ethereum-based cryptocurrencies, and operation of a Proof-of-Stake ("PoS") cryptocurrency staking platform, today provided an update on its Ethereum ("ETH") accumulation and staking activities.

Accelerating ETH Accumulation and Staking Strategy
Intchains' ETH treasury strategy follows a disciplined dollar-cost averaging (DCA) approach, allocating capital at regular intervals to steadily accumulate ETH over time. The Company believes this approach mitigates the impact of short-term ETH price volatility while gradually building a treasury positioned for potential long-term appreciation.

In parallel, the Company has initiated ETH staking activities to generate incremental returns from treasury assets. Key milestones include:

  • FalconX Collaboration (July 2025): Intchains has been partnering with FalconX since July 2025, the largest digital asset prime brokerage for institutional investors, to optimize ETH acquisition and generate yield by staking ETH holdings on the FalconX platform, producing interest income.
  • Goldshell Stake Acquisition (December 2025): Intchains entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a PoS technology platform for $1.3 million, with the acquisition completed in December 2025. The platform now operates as a core segment under the Goldshell Stake brand, offering cryptocurrency staking services to individual and institutional investors across four leading blockchains: Ethereum (ETH), Avalanche (AVAX), Manta (MANTA), and Conflux (CFX). Intchains has begun staking a portion of its ETH treasury on the Goldshell Stake platform.


ETH Holding and Staking as of February 23, 2026: Over 9,000 ETH Held in Treasury, 2,600 ETH Actively Staked on FalconX and Goldshell Stake Platforms

Following this strategic accumulation, as of February 23, 2026, the Company held approximately 9,070 ETH. The Company's ETH holdings represent an aggregate investment of approximately RMB166.5 million (US$23.7 million) at an average purchase price of RMB18,352.7 (US$2,611.1) per ETH, inclusive of fees and expenses, further reinforcing the Company's position as one of the leading ETH treasury holders among publicly traded companies globally.

As of February 23, 2026, the Company had staked a total of 2,600 ETH, with 1,000 ETH staked on the FalconX platform and 1,600 ETH staked on its proprietary Goldshell Staking platform.

Mr. Qiang Ding, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Intchains is harnessing a dual-platform ETH staking strategy to unlock the full potential of our holdings, driving enhanced returns while actively pursuing revenue growth opportunities. By combining disciplined accumulation with innovative staking solutions, we are strengthening our position as a leading ETH treasury holder. Looking ahead, we remain focused on building our ETH reserve strategically and sustainably, creating long-term value for our shareholders in the evolving digital asset landscape."

About Intchains Group Limited
Intchains Group Limited engages in the provision of altcoin mining products, and delivery of Web3 infrastructure services via the strategic acquisition and holding of Ethereum-based cryptocurrencies, and operation of a Proof-of-Stake cryptocurrency staking platform. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: https://intchains.com/

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Intchains Group Limited
Investor Relations
Email: ir@intchains.com

The Equity Group
Lena Cati, Senior Vice President
212-836-9611 / lcati@theequitygroup.com

Alice Zhang, Associate
212-836-9610 / azhang@theequitygroup.com


