Biotalys NV: Biotalys Notice of Publication 2025 Annual Report and Financial Results

Biotalys (Euronext - BTLS), an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company developing protein-based biocontrol solutions for sustainable crop protection, today announces that it will publish its annual report and consolidated financial results for the full year of 2025 on Friday, 27 March 2026 at 07:00 CET.

Webcast and Conference Call

In addition to the publication of its results, management will host a webcast and conference call followed by a Q&A session, conducted in English. The webcast will be held on Friday, 27 March 2026 at 15:00 CET / 14:00 GMT / 09:00 AM ET and can be accessed via the following link:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/f4cri5hy.

To ask live questions to the management, please register for the conference call via the following link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI5166f65ce5be4a02bf5d80a0bc047aaa.

A recording of the webcast will be available after the event on the Biotalys investor website: https://www.biotalys.com/investors/financial-information.

About Biotalys

Biotalys is an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company developing precision biocontrol solutions based on proteins for the protection of crops in both the pre- and post-harvest markets. The company provides novel solutions that bridge the efficacy and scale of chemistry with the environmental advantages of biological solutions. Based on its novel AGROBODY technology platform, Biotalys is developing a strong and diverse pipeline of effective product candidates with a favorable safety profile that aim to address key crop pests and diseases across the whole value chain, from soil to plate. Biotalys was founded in 2013 as a spin-off from the VIB (Flanders Institute for Biotechnology) and is listed on Euronext Brussels. The company is based in the biotech cluster in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on www.biotalys.com.

For further information, please contact:

Toon Musschoot, Head of IR & Communication

T: +32 (0)9 274 54 00

E: IR@biotalys.com

