EQS-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Dividend

Linde Increases Dividend 7%



24.02.2026 / 18:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Linde Increases Dividend 7%

Woking, UK, February 24, 2026 - Linde plc (Nasdaq: LIN) today announced its Board of Directors has declared a 7% increase in the company's quarterly dividend to $1.60 per share. This marks the 33rd consecutive year of quarterly dividend increases on the company's common stock.

The dividend is payable on March 26, 2026, to shareholders of record on March 11, 2026.





About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2025 sales of $34 billion. We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain, decarbonize and protect our planet.

Linde serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications, enabling space exploration and launch technologies, delivering ultra-high-purity and specialty gases for semiconductor manufacturing, providing life-saving medical oxygen and enabling clean hydrogen production and carbon capture to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer growth, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com

Contacts:



Investor Relations

Juan Pelaez

Phone: +1 203 837 2213

Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com Media Relations

Anna Davies

Phone: +44 1483 244705

Email: anna.davies@linde.com