Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2026) - Element One Hydrogen & Critical Minerals Corp. (CSE: EONE) ("Element One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce attendance at major resource conferences.

As thousands of geoscientists, investors, and energy executives prepare to gather in Toronto for the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) the world's premier resource convention, Element One Hydrogen Ltd. is positioning itself for a defining moment. Management of the Company will be attending both PDAC and the Centurion One Capital Growth Convention on March 5, 2026. Both events are integral to Element One's strategic initiative aimed at showcasing its natural hydrogen and critical mineral exploration technology and asset portfolio while advancing awareness of this inexpensive emerging clean-energy opportunity.

For a company in the early-stage exploration and development phase, PDAC represents far more than a conference appearance. It is a high-impact platform to move beyond news releases and technical disclosures, enabling management to engage directly with prospective investors, strategic partners, and industry stakeholders who can help accelerate exploration programs, validate the geological model, and unlock the broader potential of its natural hydrogen assets.

"Participating in an event like PDAC is not optional for an emerging natural hydrogen explorer - it's essential," stated Tim Johnson, C.O.O. of Element One. "In a rapidly evolving energy and critical mineral landscape, companies must differentiate themselves and clearly articulate why their geology, acreage position, and technical strategy matter. With investors evaluating countless opportunities each day, management has a limited window to communicate a credible pathway to discovery and scale. A well-defined natural hydrogen model, supported by strong operational fundamentals, can make all the difference."

Tim Johnson and Brad Kitchen, CEO of Element One, will be available to meet with investors to discuss the Company's key initiatives and near-term catalysts, including:

First-Mover Advantage in Natural (Geologic) Hydrogen

Focused on naturally occurring hydrogen generated by geological processes within the Earth's crust.

Positioned in a rapidly emerging sector alongside early movers such as MAX Power Mining Corp and Quebec Innovative Minerals Corporation.

Tight Capital Structure with Significant Insider Alignment

36 million shares issued and outstanding.

Management and key strategic investors hold approximately 80% of common shares.

Experienced Leadership & Technical Depth

Recently strengthened management team, including Tim Johnson and Dr. Allegra Hosford Scheirer, Dr. Greeshma Gadikota and Aaron Mattson

Earn in option on NY based stimulated hydrogen company Stone to H2 owned by Dr Gadikota

Proven capital markets track record, including prior value creation with ESAU and Osisko Mining Inc. (Windfall Lake feasibility; company sold for $1.6 billion).

Low-Cost, Low-Carbon Hydrogen Potential

Natural hydrogen offers the potential for significantly lower carbon intensity than conventional "grey" hydrogen and lower costs than many "green" hydrogen methods.

Illustrative energy comparison (1 kg hydrogen ~ energy of 1 gallon of gasoline): Gasoline: ~US$3.65/gallon Green Hydrogen: ~US$7.30/kg Natural Hydrogen: ~US$0.51-$0.75/kg (projected)



Diversified Asset & Development Strategy

Multiple hydrogen projects complemented by select critical-mineral claims, providing strategic optionality.

Active across natural hydrogen pathways: Hard rock extraction from ultramafic rock. Accumulation-style hydrogen systems including ultramafic, radiogenic and mature hydrocarbon sources.



Recent Strategic Acquisitions in British Columbia

Acquisition of the HY and Shulaps projects - ultramafic rock properties prospective for hydrogen generation via serpentinization, with access to infrastructure.

Science-Driven, Capital-Efficient Model

Data-driven targeting and staged field validation designed to reduce upfront capital risk while preserving upside.

Ongoing development of hard rock extraction technology.

Positioned to benefit from growing demand for low-carbon hydrogen as governments and industry pursue emissions reductions across heavy industry, transportation, and power generation.

Natural Hydrogen Industry Update

Reminder that strategic advisor, Aaron Mattson will be publishing a Natural Hydrogen Industry Update on Thursday mornings. We strongly encourage you to read his weekly report and additional commentary on how the news impacts Element One directly. Thursday's report will provide insight on the Natural Hydrogen initiatives in the State of Michigan, including the support from Governor Whitmer backing the industry. Please check the Company's social media posts or sign up on our website www.E1-H2.com for our newsletter.

About Element One Hydrogen & Critical Minerals Corp.

Element One Hydrogen & Critical Minerals Corp. (CSE: EONE) is a Canadian company focused on the exploration, development, and commercialization of geologic hydrogen and critical mineral resources, as well as breakthrough hydrogen-generation technologies. The company's projects include the Foggy Mountain critical minerals project as well as projects in Alaska and British Columbia that are prospective for hydrogen production through stimulation in the subsurface as well as critical and battery metals.

