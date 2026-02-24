Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2026) - Helius Minerals Limited (TSXV: HHH) ("Helius" or the "Company") announces that it has issued 2,300,000 stock options to its directors, officers, and consultants pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. The stock options were issued as of February 24, 2026, with and expiry date of 60 months from the date of issuance and are exercisable at a price of $4.50 per common share.

About Helius

Helius is a mineral exploration company focused on the identification and development of high-quality mineral assets across the Americas, with an emphasis on South American jurisdictions.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

