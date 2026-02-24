Anzeige
Dienstag, 24.02.2026
WKN: 930124 | ISIN: US6821891057 | Ticker-Symbol: XS4
Tradegate
24.02.26 | 17:20
60,10 Euro
+1,97 % +1,16
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
59,3359,5722:43
59,2059,6822:00
24.02.2026 22:22 Uhr
onsemi to Host Financial Analyst Day

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- onsemi (the "Company") (Nasdaq: ON) today announced it will host its Financial Analyst Day on September 16, 2026 in New York City, NY. The event will feature presentations from onsemi's executive leadership team to provide updates on the company strategy, strategic growth initiatives, latest innovations, and its long-term financial plan.

Attendance for this event is by invitation only. Invitations and additional information will be sent out at a later date.

A copy of the presentation materials and a live webcast of the event will be available on the "Investor Relations" section of the company's website at http://www.onsemi.com.

About onsemi
onsemi (Nasdaq: ON) is driving disruptive innovations to help build a better future. With a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets, the company is accelerating change in megatrends such as vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure. onsemi offers a highly differentiated and innovative product portfolio, delivering intelligent power and sensing technologies that solve the world's most complex challenges and leads the way to creating a safer, cleaner and smarter world. Learn more about onsemi at www.onsemi.com.

onsemi and the onsemi logo are trademarks of Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC. All other brand and product names appearing in this document are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective holders. Although the Company references its website in this news release, information on the website is not to be incorporated herein.

Contacts:

Krystal Heaton
Director, Head of Public Relations
onsemi
(480) 242-6943
Krystal.heaton@onsemi.com

Parag Agarwal
Vice President - Investor Relations & Corporate Development
onsemi
(602) 244-3437
investor@onsemi.com


