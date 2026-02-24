

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Axon Enterprise, Inc. (AXON) reported earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $2.74 million, or $0.03 per share. This compares with $135.18 million, or $1.67 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Axon Enterprise, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $177.75 million or $2.15 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 38.5% to $796.72 million from $575.14 million last year.



Axon Enterprise, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $2.74 Mln. vs. $135.18 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.03 vs. $1.67 last year. -Revenue: $796.72 Mln vs. $575.14 Mln last year.



