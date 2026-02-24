

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Realty Income Corp. (O) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $296.08 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $199.61 million, or $0.23 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.4% to $1.48 billion from $1.34 billion last year.



Realty Income Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $296.08 Mln. vs. $199.61 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.32 vs. $0.23 last year. -Revenue: $1.48 Bln vs. $1.34 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News