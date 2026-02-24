

ROME (dpa-AFX) - TIM Group (TIAOF.PK), formerly known as Telecom Italia SpA, on Tuesday reported full-year 2025 EBITDA of 4.353 billion euros, up 6.4% from 4.092 billion euros last year.



Group EBITDA After Lease also grew significantly, rising to 26.9% of revenues, to 3.7 billion euros, up 6.5% year-on-year.



Revenues were 13.734 billion euros, up by 2.7% year-on-year from 13.368 billion euros last year. Group service revenues rose by 3.5% year-on-year to 12.9 billion euros.



Pietro Labriola, Group Chief Executive Officer, said: '2025 confirms the completion of the transformation that began in 2022. TIM now features a stronger financial structure, greater profitability and sustainable cash generation. This enables us to structure a remuneration policy that is disciplined and consistent with our long-term objectives. Furthermore, the results of the fourth quarter of the year confirm the growth path undertaken, with an increase in revenues and margins in line with expectations, thanks to strong business performance in both the Domestic and Brazilian markets'.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News