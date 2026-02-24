

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - EOG Resources (EOG) reported earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $701 million, or $1.30 per share. This compares with $1.25 billion, or $2.23 per share, last year.



Excluding items, EOG Resources reported adjusted earnings of $1.22 billion or $2.27 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.9% to $5.63 billion from $5.58 billion last year.



EOG Resources earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $701 Mln. vs. $1.25 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.30 vs. $2.23 last year. -Revenue: $5.63 Bln vs. $5.58 Bln last year.



