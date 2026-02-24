Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2026) - Talent Infinity Resource Developments Inc. (CSE: TICO) (the "Company" or "TICO") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered listed issuer financing exemption private placement (the "LIFE Offering").

Pursuant to the LIFE Offering, the Company issued an aggregate of 14,489,274 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.10 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,448,927.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant is exercisable to acquire one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.15 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance, provided that the Warrants are not exercisable for a period of 60 days following closing.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the LIFE Offering for general corporate and working capital purposes, as further described in the Amended Offering Document Under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption of the Company dated February 17, 2026.

The Units were offered in Canada, other than Quebec, pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions, as modified by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935. The securities issued to Canadian resident subscribers are not subject to a hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws.

No finder's fees or finder warrants were paid in connection with the LIFE Offering.

Insiders of the Company participated in the LIFE Offering and acquired an aggregate of 1,200,000 Units. Participation by insiders constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company relied on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a), respectively, as the fair market value of the participation by insiders did not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization. Any securities issued to insiders are subject to a hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable securities laws and policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "Exchange").

The LIFE Offering remains subject to final acceptance from the Exchange.

Earn-In Option Agreement Update

The Company would also like to clarify that in the news release of the Company dated February 3, 2026 and entitled "TALENT INFINITY RESOURCE DEVELOPMENTS INC. ANNOUNCES LIFE OFFERING, EARN-IN AGREEMENT AND NEW DIRECTOR", (the "Original News Release") the Company incorrectly referenced the effective date of the Option Agreement (as defined in the Original News Release) as being June 4, 2025. The effective date of the Option Agreement is February 3, 2026, the same date as the Option Agreement itself. A corrected Option Agreement will be filed on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile in due course.

About TICO

Talent Infinity Resource Developments Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of critical mineral properties. The Company is based in Vancouver, B.C. and holds an option over the Wildcat Property located in British Columbia.

Disclaimers

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated use of proceeds from the LIFE Offering, receipt of final acceptance from the Exchange and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

Source: Talent Infinity Resource Developments Inc.