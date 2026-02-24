

TEMPE (dpa-AFX) - First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $520.88 million, or $4.84 per share. This compares with $393.12 million, or $3.65 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 11.1% to $1.682 billion from $1.514 billion last year.



First Solar, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $520.88 Mln. vs. $393.12 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.84 vs. $3.65 last year. -Revenue: $1.682 Bln vs. $1.514 Bln last year.



For 2026, net sales are expected to be $4.9 billion to $5.2 billion.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News