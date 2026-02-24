

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Alcon Inc. (ALC) released earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $217 million, or $0.44 per share. This compares with $284 million, or $0.57 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Alcon Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $382 million or $0.78 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.4% to $2.71 billion from $2.50 billion last year.



Alcon Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



