

BUENOS AIRES (dpa-AFX) - Mercadolibre Inc. (MELI) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $1.997 billion, or $39.40 per share. This compares with $1.911 billion, or $37.69 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 39.1% to $28.893 billion from $20.777 billion last year.



Mercadolibre Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.997 Bln. vs. $1.911 Bln. last year. -EPS: $39.40 vs. $37.69 last year. -Revenue: $28.893 Bln vs. $20.777 Bln last year.



