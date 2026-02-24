

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - OpenAI is expanding its presence in the corporate market through new multi-year partnerships with four consulting firms; Boston Consulting Group, McKinsey & Company, Accenture, and Capgemini.



This move signals a deeper commitment from OpenAI to drive enterprise growth in 2026. The 'Frontier Alliances' initiative will see OpenAI's Forward Deployed Engineering team collaborate with the consulting firms to integrate OpenAI's enterprise technologies, such as the no-code platform OpenAI Frontier, into their clients' systems.



OpenAI Frontier enables companies to build, deploy, and manage AI agents powered by OpenAI models and other systems.



This strategy reflects a broader recognition that successful enterprise AI adoption requires more than just standalone tools - it demands integration into corporate strategy, workflows, and culture.



The move comes as enterprise AI adoption has progressed more slowly than anticipated, with companies seeking clearer returns on their investments.



OpenAI has made enterprise expansion a central priority this year, following partnerships with Snowflake and ServiceNow, as well as leadership changes aimed at accelerating its sales efforts.



