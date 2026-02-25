

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Japan were up 2.6 percent on year in January, the Bank of Japan said on Wednesday.



That was in line with expectations and unchanged from the December reading.



On a monthly basis, producer prices slipped 0.5 percent following the flat reading in the previous month.



Excluding international transportation, producer prices also were down 0.5 percent on month and up 2.6 percent on year.



