Northfield Capital Corporation: Northfield Announces Intention to Commence Normal Course Issuer Bid

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / February 24, 2026 / Northfield Capital Corporation (TSXV:NFD.A) ("Northfield") announced today its intention to effect a normal course issuer bid through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Northfield may, during the 12-month period commencing February 27, 2026 and ending February 26, 2027, purchase on the TSX Venture Exchange up to 1,035,239 Class A restricted voting shares in total, representing approximately 5% of the 20,704,780 Class A restricted voting shares currently issued and outstanding. The price which Northfield will pay for any such shares will be the market price at the time of acquisition. The actual number of Class A restricted voting shares which may be purchased and the timing of any such purchases will be determined by Northfield.

Northfield has retained Leede Financial Inc. to effect purchases on its behalf pursuant to the bid. All Class A restricted voting shares purchased pursuant to the bid will be surrendered by Northfield to its transfer agent for cancellation and will be returned to treasury. Northfield is effecting the bid at this time as it believes that its Class A restricted voting shares are undervalued at their current market prices and that the purchase of Class A restricted voting shares would be a prudent use of funds.

Northfield previously purchased an aggregate of 32,600 Class A restricted voting shares through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange under a normal course issuer bid (the "2025 NCIB") conducted by Northfield, which commenced January 15, 2025 and ended on January 14, 2026. The shares purchased by Northfield under the 2025 NCIB were purchased at an average price of $5.77 per share and were cancelled and returned to treasury.

About Northfield

Northfield is a publicly traded, leading Canadian investment firm with deep roots in resources, mining, aviation, and premium alcoholic beverages. Founded in 1981 by Robert D. Cudney, Northfield combines decades of experience with forward-thinking strategies to unlock opportunities across its diverse portfolio. Northfield is dedicated to fostering growth and innovation in businesses that drive economic prosperity in Canada. For more information, visit www.northfieldcapital.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of terms such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "predict", "project", "will", "would", and "should" and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, Northfield's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, including statements with respect to the purchase of Class A restricted voting shares. Forward-looking information, by its nature, is based on assumptions and are subject to important risks and uncertainties. Any forecasts, predictions or forward-looking information cannot be relied upon due to, among other things, changing external events and general uncertainties of the business and its corporate structure. Results indicated in forward-looking information may differ materially from actual results for a number of reasons. The forward-looking information contained herein is subject to change. However, Northfield disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities regulations.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

