Northfield Capital Corporation: Northfield Capital Announces Planned Name Change to Juno International Corp.

New Name Reflects the Strategic Importance of Juno Corp. and the Company's Expanding International Footprint

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / Northfield Capital Corporation ("Northfield" or the "Company") (TSXV:NFD.A) is pleased to announce that it intends to change its name from "Northfield Capital Corporation" to "Juno International Corp." (the "Name Change"), subject to applicable regulatory and shareholder approvals. The Name Change reflects the transformational growth of the Company's flagship investment, Juno Corp. ("Juno"), and the Company's expanding international presence through its wholly-owned aviation subsidiary, True North Airways.

"The name Juno International Corp. better represents who we are today and where we are going," said Robert Cudney, Founder, President & CEO of Northfield and Founder & CEO of Juno Corp. "Our portfolio has evolved dramatically. Juno Corp. is advancing the largest drilling program the Ring of Fire has seen in over a decade, our aviation business is expanding internationally into one of the most exciting growth markets in the world, and we are well-financed to execute on all fronts. This is the right time for a name that reflects the full scope of our ambitions."

Juno Corp. - The Ring of Fire's Largest Mineral Claimholder

Juno Corp. is a private, Ontario-based mineral exploration company and the largest mineral claimholder in the Ring of Fire, controlling approximately 29,956 claims covering 5,796 km²-an area comparable in size to the Greater Toronto Area. The Company is currently executing what it believes to be the largest drilling program in the Ring of Fire in over a decade, with a fully funded exploration campaign targeting multiple district-scale discovery opportunities across its expansive land package.

Juno's exploration strategy is focused on unlocking the full mineral potential and designed to grow the metal inventory of the Ring of Fire across several major geological systems. The Company is advancing the Big Thunder Gold District, an emerging high-grade gold system, alongside the Vespa Critical Minerals discovery, a large high-purity iron-titanium-vanadium system enriched in scandium and gallium. Juno also controls highly prospective magmatic sulphide targets such as Vulcan, with potential for copper-nickel-platinum group element mineralization analogous to Wyloo Metals' Eagle's Nest deposit, a known economic nickel-copper deposit advancing toward development in the central Ring of Fire. In addition, the Company is advancing the Whale target, a mineralized corridor extending over 20 kilometres, which hosts multiple geological features consistent with volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS), magmatic massive sulphide (MMS), and layered intrusive systems. These environments are known to host important mineral deposits in the district, including VMS mineralization at Jupiter and the McFaulds Lake deposits, and layered intrusive systems prospective for titanium, vanadium, chromite and other critical minerals.

With the largest and most prospective land position in the district, Juno is focused on systematically advancing multiple discovery opportunities through modern exploration techniques, responsible development practices, and strong partnerships with local communities and governments.

Ontario Accelerates Ring of Fire Infrastructure

The Province of Ontario recently announced an accelerated construction schedule for all-season roads to the Ring of Fire, with construction planned to begin as early as June 2026 and the first roads expected to open by November 2030 - up to five years ahead of the original schedule. Ontario has also signed new economic partnership agreements with Marten Falls First Nation and Webequie First Nation, and has added high-purity iron and aluminum to Ontario's Critical Minerals List - a designation that directly supports the strategic significance of Juno's Vespa discovery. Provincial estimates project the Ring of Fire could create more than 70,000 jobs and add $22 billion to Ontario's economy over the next 30 years.

Diversified Exploration Portfolio

The Company also holds strategic interests in a diversified portfolio of publicly traded exploration and royalty companies, each advancing high-quality programs across multiple jurisdictions.

Evolve Royalties Ltd. (CSE:EVR) is building a base and critical metals royalty portfolio, having recently entered into a USD$32.5 million agreement to acquire a cash-flowing tin royalty on the producing Uis Mine in Namibia.

Gold Hart Copper Corp. (TSXV:HART) is drilling a large-scale gold-copper porphyry target in Chile's prolific Vicuña District, adjacent to the Lundin-Filo-BHP complex, and recently upsized its financing to approximately $18.6 million on strong investor demand.

Rocky Shore Gold Ltd. (CSE:RSG) is commencing its inaugural drill program at the 100%-owned Gold Anchor Project in central Newfoundland, one of the largest land packages in an emerging gold district, following a $6.1 million oversubscribed placement.

Boreal Gold Inc. (CSE:BGLD) holds high-grade gold assets near Snow Lake, Manitoba, with drilling planned for 2026 funded by a recent $3 million financing.

Northfield maintains active governance participation across its portfolio, with board or advisory representation at each company, including Fraser Laschinger at Evolve Royalties, Robert Cudney and Sean Roosen at Gold Hart Copper, Michael Leskovec at Rocky Shore Gold, and Ken Lapierre at Boreal Gold.

True North Airways - Aviation Operations Expanding Internationally

True North Airways ("TNA"), the Company's wholly-owned aviation subsidiary, continues to expand its fleet and operational footprint. TNA currently operates a fleet of 14 aircraft serving charter, cargo, and exploration logistics across Northern Ontario.

CNA Aviation Corp. ("CNA"), a subsidiary of True North Airways, recently received its operating license in El Salvador, positioning CNA as a regional air freight hub in one of the fastest-growing economies in the Americas. CNA is expanding rapidly and the Company views Central America as a significant growth opportunity for its aviation platform.

Strong Financial Position

Northfield is well-financed to execute on its strategic priorities. Management believes the Company is funded to advance its exploration programs, grow its aviation operations, and pursue additional value-creating opportunities across its portfolio.

Name Change Details

The Name Change is subject to applicable regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and shareholder approval at the Company's next annual general meeting. The Company expects the Name Change to become effective as soon as possible following its annual general meeting in Q2 2026.

Management believes the new name more completely represents the Company's business today and its strategic direction as the premier public gateway to Ontario's Ring of Fire and a growing international investment and operating platform.

About Northfield

Northfield is a publicly traded Canadian investment and operating company with deep roots in resources, mining, aviation, and premium consumer brands. Founded in 1981 by Robert D. Cudney, the Company combines over four decades of experience with forward-thinking strategies to unlock opportunities across its diversified portfolio. Northfield is dedicated to fostering growth and innovation in businesses that drive economic prosperity in Canada and abroad. The Company's flagship investment, Juno Corp., is Canada's largest mineral claimholder and the most active explorer in Ontario's Ring of Fire. True North Airways, the Company's wholly-owned aviation subsidiary, provides charter, cargo, and exploration logistics services across Canada and is expanding internationally through CNA Aviation Corp. in Central America.

For more information, visit www.northfieldcapital.com.

For further information, please contact:

Robert D. Cudney

Founder, President & Chief Executive Officer

Michael G. Leskovec, CPA, CA

Chief Financial Officer

Telephone: (416) 628-5940

Email: info@northfieldcapital.com

Qualified Person

Scott Zelligan, P. Geo. (PGO #2078), Director of Exploration for Juno Corp. is considered a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements concerning: Name Change, the timing of the Name Change, the Company's exploration and drilling programs, its aviation expansion plans, the anticipated benefits of the Ring of Fire infrastructure developments, the fully funded financial position of Northfield for its currently proposed 2026 activities; the strategic importance of Ring of Fire critical minerals; the expectations with respect to its investments; and the Company's strategic plans generally. Forward-looking information is identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "would", "positions", "benefit", "committed", "accelerate", "advancing", "catalyst", and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions.

Forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions, including: the Juno exploration work will be successful and further mineralization will be found; Juno will be able to establish a mineral resource estimate; that necessary approvals and permits for infrastructure will be obtained to make the Ring of Fire project viable; that applicable First Nations engagement and consultation processes will proceed as anticipated; that there will be no material changes to government policy or regulatory frameworks; that economic conditions will remain favourable for infrastructure development and mineral exploration; that Juno will be able to maintain its mineral claims in good standing; that Evolve will continue to profit from its royalty assets; that other investments will preform as expected; that the distillery, winery and aviation business will each continue to generate revenue and be accretive investment for Northfield.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including: changes in government policy, priorities, or regulatory frameworks at the federal or provincial level; delays or changes to environmental assessment processes; changes in relationships with First Nations communities or outcomes of ongoing legal proceedings related to Ring of Fire development; failure to obtain necessary permits, approvals, or authorizations; changes in the scope, design, or timing of proposed infrastructure projects; fluctuations in commodity prices; changes in general economic conditions; the ability to secure financing for exploration activities; risk related to consumer preferences with respect to alcohol; travel industry risks and regulations and other risks described in the continuous disclosure documents of Northfield filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although management of Northfield has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what the management of Northfield believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, Northfield cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information, or the material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information, will prove to be accurate. Northfield does not undertake any obligations to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: Northfield Capital Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/exchange-traded-funds/northfield-capital-announces-planned-name-change-to-juno-international-corp.-1146234