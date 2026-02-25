Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2026) - Spark Energy Minerals Inc. (CSE: SPRK) (OTC Pink: SPARF) (FSE: 8PC) ("Spark" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received aggregate proceeds of $1,734,965 from the exercise of 34,699,307 common share purchase warrants in connection with the Company's previously announced warrant incentive program (the "Incentive Program").

Each warrant was exercised at a price of $0.05. Upon exercise of the warrants in accordance with the Incentive Program, the Company issued a total of 34,699,307 common shares and 34,699,307 incentive warrants (the "Incentive Warrants"). Each Incentive Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company for a period of 1 year from the date of issuance, at a price of $0.06 per share.

Spark CEO, Dr. Fernando Tallarico, commented: "I wish to thank all the shareholders that participated in the Warrant Incentive program. The proceeds will subsidize the continuity of our successful exploration efforts in the Lithium Valley."

Spark expects to use the proceeds received from the exercise of the warrants for advancing exploration activities and general working capital.

All warrants that were not exercised under the Incentive Program will remain outstanding and continue to be exercisable for common shares of the Company on their original terms, other than the warrants originally issued on January 31, 2024, which have now expired. The Incentive Warrants, and any shares issuable on the exercise thereof, will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance of the Incentive Warrants.

Participation in the Incentive Program by an officer of the Company (the "Related Party") constituted a related party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). Notwithstanding the foregoing, the directors of the Company have determined that the Related Party's participation in the Incentive Program is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 in reliance on the exemptions contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101. The Company did not file a material change report in respect of the related party transaction at least 21 days before closing of the Incentive Program as participation by the Related Party was not known at that time.

About Spark Energy Minerals Inc.

Spark Energy Minerals Inc. is a Canadian company advancing the exploration and development of critical minerals essential to the clean-energy transition. The Company's primary focus is Brazil, where it controls a significant land position within the country's emerging Lithium Valley - a region recognized for its lithium, gallium, and rare-earth potential. Spark's flagship Arapaima Project spans approximately 91,900 hectares and hosts multiple targets for lithium and gallium-REE mineralization. Through systematic exploration, Spark aims to help strengthen the secure and sustainable supply of minerals that power electrification, renewable energy, and modern technologies. The Company is committed to responsible exploration practices and supporting Brazil's development of a transparent, sustainable critical-minerals supply chain.

