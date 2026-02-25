

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd (FLI.F) revealed earnings for first half of A$60.46 million



The company's earnings totaled A$60.46 million, or A$0.278 per share. This compares with A$60.47 million, or A$0.270 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd reported adjusted earnings of A$84.26 million or A$0.394 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.0% to A$1.408 billion from A$1.328 billion last year.



Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: A$60.46 Mln. vs. A$60.47 Mln. last year. -EPS: A$0.278 vs. A$0.270 last year. -Revenue: A$1.408 Bln vs. A$1.328 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News