

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Australian dollar rose to a 35-year high of 110.84 against the yen and a 1-year high of 1.6688 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 110.03 and 1.16680, respectively.



Against the U.S., the Canada and the New Zealand dollars, the aussie advanced to a 2-day high of 0.7110, a 5-year high of 0.9729 and nearly a 13-year high of 1.1892 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 0.7058, 0.9669 and 1.1832, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 111.00 against the yen, 1.65 against the euro, 0.72 against the greenback, 0.98 against the loonie and 1.19 against the kiwi.



