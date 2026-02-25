

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The NZ dollar rose to 2-day highs of 0.5981 against the U.S. dollar and 1.9710 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.5965 and 1.9734, respectively.



Against the yen, the kiwi edged up to 93.22 from Tuesday's closing value of 93.00.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.61 against the greenback, 1.95 against the euro and 94.00 against the yen.



