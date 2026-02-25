

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against the U.S. dollar and the yen in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Canadian dollar rose to a 2-day high of 1.3682 against the U.S. dollar, from Tuesday's closing value of 1.3700.



Against the yen, the loonie advanced to 113.99 from yesterday's closing value of 113.79.



If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.35 against the greenback and 114.00 against the yen.



