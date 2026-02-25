

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Final quarterly national accounts and consumer sentiment survey results from Germany are due on Wednesday.



At 2.00 am ET, Germany's statistical office Destatis is slated to release revised GDP data for the fourth quarter. The initial estimate showed that the largest euro area economy expanded 0.3 percent in the fourth quarter after remaining flat in the prior quarter.



In the meantime, the market research group GfK publishes Germany's monthly consumer sentiment survey data. The forward-looking sentiment index is seen at -23.0 in March compared to -24.1 in February.



At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE is scheduled to issue consumer confidence survey data. Economists expect the confidence index to remain unchanged at 90 in February.



At 3.00 am ET, producer price data is due from Spain.



At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is set issue euro area final inflation data for January. According to flash estimate, inflation eased to 1.7 percent in January from 1.9 percent in December.



