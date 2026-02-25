

CHESEREX (dpa-AFX) - Adecco Group Inc. (ADEN.SW) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled EUR88 million, or EUR0.52 per share. This compares with EUR73 million, or EUR0.43 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Adecco Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of EUR128 million or EUR0.76 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.4% to EUR5.958 billion from EUR5.873 billion last year.



Adecco Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR88 Mln. vs. EUR73 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.52 vs. EUR0.43 last year. -Revenue: EUR5.958 Bln vs. EUR5.873 Bln last year.



