Kawasaki, Gunma, Japan, Feb 25, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - BEISIA CO., LTD. and Fujitsu Limited today announced that both companies have begun introducing and operating Fujitsu's Advanced Operation & Management offering for digitalizing stores and improving labor productivity at Beisia stores. This solution, part of Fujitsu's Uvance business model, is being used to automate the temperature management of refrigerator and freezer facilities within stores. The companies plan to implement the solution in all 138 Beisia stores across Japan by May 2026.Introduction of the solution commenced in December 2025This initiative will streamline operations for store employees in complying with HACCP requirements(1), enhancing product freshness management and reducing food loss by providing alert notifications when abnormalities exceeding set thresholds are detected.Under its Uvance business model, which addresses societal challenges, Fujitsu will leverage the knowledge and experience gained from implementing Advanced Operation & Management at Beisia to drive the digitalization of stores through data and AI, enhance labor productivity and promote sustainable store operations.OverviewPrior to the full-scale rollout, Beisia conducted a practical verification of the solution at its Beisia Foods Park Takasaki Kuragano store (Takasaki City, Gunma Prefecture). After confirming the effectiveness of temperature data acquisition and management, as well as the efficiency gains for employees, Beisia decided to implement the solution across all its stores, with sequential deployment beginning in December 2025.Fujitsu's Advanced Operation & Management is a solution that visualizes data acquired from various IoT sensors in real-time. A key feature is its rapid deployment and operation through the attachment of IoT sensors to existing equipment, without dependency on specific hardware.At Beisia, IoT sensors attached to refrigeration and freezing equipment throughout the stores will extract and visualize temperature information in real-time. This eliminates the need for manual inspection and recording by store employees, significantly reducing their workload.Moreover, when abnormalities exceeding thresholds or conditions are detected, alerts are promptly sent to the store's operational communication tools. This enables quicker initial responses to anomalies, strengthening product freshness management, and reducing food loss. Additionally, both headquarters and individual stores can access the same real-time information via a dashboard, facilitating centralized management of information from multiple stores and supporting overall store operation optimization.In Japan, the revised Food Sanitation Act(2) mandates the implementation of HACCP, an international standard for food hygiene management, for all food-related businesses. In the supermarket retail industry, thorough temperature management is crucial for product freshness and consumer trust. However, with a severe labor shortage, streamlining inspection and recording tasks has become an urgent issue.Previously, Beisia stores manually recorded temperatures twice a day for an average of 150 refrigeration and freezing units per store, posing a significant workload for employees. Against this backdrop, Beisia decided to introduce a solution to automate temperature management for its in-store refrigeration and freezing equipment.(1) HACCP (Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point):A food hygiene management method that ensures product safety by identifying and managing critical control points throughout the entire food production process, from raw material reception to product shipment, to eliminate or reduce hazards such as food poisoning bacteria contamination and foreign object mixing.(2) Revised Food Sanitation Act:A law designed to ensure food safety in response to changes in the food environment and globalization. Revised in 2018, it mandated HACCP implementation.