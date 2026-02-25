Regulatedinformation•Brussels,25 February 2026 • 7:30am(CET)

Ageas reports full-year 2025 results

Strong performance in a transformational year for Ageas

INFLOWS NET

OPERATING

RESULT HOLDING

FREE

CASH FLOW GROSS

DIVIDEND

2025 EUR 19.6 billion EUR 1.65 billion EUR 774 million EUR 3.75 +9% vs 2024 +33% vs 2024 +19% vs 2024 +7% vs 2024

Acompleteoverviewofthefiguresandcomparisonwithpreviousyearcanbefoundonpage7 ofthispressreleaseandontheAgeaswebsite.

Hans De Cuyper, CEO Ageas, comments:



"2025 was a landmark year for Ageas - a year in which we strengthened the foundations of our Group and delivered results that speak to the resilience and ambition of our strategy."

"The acquisition of esure, which positions us as the 3rd largest personal lines insurer in the UK, and securing the full ownership of Belgium's number one insurer AG marked important steps in shaping the future profile of Ageas. The two transactions align with our diversification strategy, which centres on expanding our consolidated, cash-generating entities in Europe, sustaining a strong presence in growing Asian markets, and establishing Reinsurance as an overarching business."

"Our Elevate27 strategy also gained real momentum, enabling us to raise our financial targets twice during the year and making meaningful progress on key strategic initiatives such as ageing, SMEs, and expanding our use of Data & AI."

"In terms of inflows, we managed to deliver a marked 9% growth, with the excellent commercial performance of the Life business standing out, generated by all regions. Our Net operating result soared 33% to EUR 1.65 billion boosted by an outstanding Non-Life performance, supported by every segment. The Life result benefited from an improved Life margin in Belgium and Europe and a renewed tax basis in China. The strong results and consistently increasing cash upstream from the business allow us to propose to our shareholders, a total gross cash dividend of EUR 3.75, fully in line with our commitment."

"I am equally proud of the progress we made on sustainability and the positive recognition we have earned from both our employees and customers, reflecting our ongoing commitment to fostering a supportive workplace and delivering outstanding customer service. Our portfolio of sustainable products continued to grow, as is the trust of our customers and employees wherever we operate. Our ESG ratings demonstrate these significant achievements, as we rank in the top quartile with three of the five rating agencies we engage with."

"I want to extend my sincere thanks to all our customers for their confidence, to our partners for the continued strong collaboration, to our shareholders for their ongoing support, and above all to our employees across the Group. Their daily commitment and passion are what turn our strategy into reality. Together, we can be proud of what we have achieved in 2025, and we are ready to harvest on this strong momentum in the years ahead."

