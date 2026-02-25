

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Ageas (AGS.BR) reported that its fiscal 2025 Group Net Operating Result was 1.65 billion euros, an increase of 33% from last year. Net Operating Earnings per share was 8.80 euros compared to 6.78 euros. Adjusted for one-off impact, assuming a 25% tax rate, Net Operating Result would amount to 1.35 billion euros, representing an year-on-year growth of more than 9%. Net Result was 1.71 billion euros compared to 1.12 billion euros, prior year. Fiscal 2025 Gross inflows were 19.62 billion euros compared to 18.31 billion euros, last year.



For fiscal 2026, the Group expects Net Operating Result to be above 1.5 billion euros. Cash upstream is projected to reach 1.2 billion euros in 2026, representing a significant increase compared to 2025.



At last close, Ageas shares were trading at 63.00 euros, down 0.40%.



