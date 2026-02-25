

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Heidelberg Materials AG (HDELY.PK), a German building materials company, reported Wednesday higher profit in its fiscal 2025, amid slightly higher revenues. Further, the company projects higher Result from current operations or RCO in fiscal 2026.



In the year 2025, the company's profit attributable to shareholders was 1.94 billion euros, higher than 1.78 billion euros in the previous year. Earnings per share climbed to 10.92 euros from 9.87 euros a year ago.



Earnings per share from continuing operations increased to 11.17 euros from 9.67 euros in the prior year.



Adjusted earnings per share were 12.41 euros, a growth of 4 percent year-over-year.



Result from current operations or RCO? grew 6 percent year-over-year to 3.38 billion euros. Result from current operations before depreciation and amortisation or RCOBD was 4.68 billion euros, up from 4.50 billion euros a year ago.



RCOBD margin increased to 21.8 percent from previous year's 21.3 percent.



The company's revenue increased slightly by 1 percent to 21.46 billion euros from 21.16 billion euros last year, despite some declines in volumes in individual business areas.



Heidelberg Materials also announced that it has completed the cancellation of all shares from the second tranche of its share buyback program and will start the third tranche in the second quarter of 2026.



Looking ahead to the 2026 financial year, Heidelberg Materials said it is optimistic about the recovery in demand for its building materials in core markets.



The company expects the RCO to be between 3.40 billion euros and 3.75 billion euros, with a return on invested capital (ROIC) above 10 percent. Heidelberg Materials also anticipates a further slight reduction in its specific net CO? emissions.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News