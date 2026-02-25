Noram Lithium Corp.: Noram Adds Additional Critical Mineral to List of High-Value Byproduct Credits in Zeus Project Upgraded PEA

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 25, 2026 / Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) is pleased to announce the addition of molybdenum to the significant list of valuable byproduct credits that will be incorporated into the upcoming Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA"). The Project now hosts multiple U.S.-designated critical minerals, including lithium, molybdenum, cesium, rubidium, and potash potential.

"Preliminary internal modelling suggests that these by-product credits could materially reduce projected operating costs," said Executive Chairman, Sandy MacDougall. "Molybdenum is designated as a critical mineral by the U.S. government due to its importance in defense, infrastructure, aerospace, and advanced manufacturing. As a domestic source of multiple U.S.-designated critical minerals, the Project may also qualify for federal financing, permitting support, and strategic supply chain initiatives. Ultimately, this diversified mineral profile significantly strengthens the long-term economic and strategic value of the Zeus Project."

Primarily used to strengthen steel and high-performance alloys, molybdenum enhances corrosion resistance and heat tolerance in:

Defense and aerospace components

Energy infrastructure and pipelines

LNG facilities

Industrial manufacturing systems

Advanced power generation

Global molybdenum supply is structurally constrained, with a significant portion produced as a by-product of copper mining. This dynamic can limit rapid supply expansion and supports long-term industrial relevance.

The Company will evaluate the recoverability and economic contribution of molybdenum as part of ongoing metallurgical and economic studies.

The potential recovery of these additional by-products may:

Reduce projected lithium production costs through by-product revenue credits

Diversify revenue streams across energy transition and industrial markets

Improve projected internal rate of return (IRR) and net present value (NPV) in future economic studies

Enhance project financing flexibility

Increase strategic relevance under evolving U.S. critical mineral policy initiatives

As a domestic source of multiple designated critical minerals, the Zeus Project would be well-positioned for consideration under federal programs supporting supply chain resilience, permitting efficiency, and critical mineral development.

About Noram Lithium Corp.

Noram Lithium Corp. (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) is focusing on advancing its 100%-owned Zeus Lithium Project located in Clayton Valley, Nevada an emerging lithium hub within the United States. With the upsurge in the electric vehicle and energy storage markets the Company aims to become a key participant in the domestic supply of lithium in the United States. The Company is committed to creating shareholder value through the strategic allocation of capital.

Please visit our web site for further information: www.noramlithiumcorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Sandy MacDougall

Founder and Executive Chairman

C: 778.999.2159

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding, among other things, plans for ongoing development of the Zeus Lithium Project. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, regulatory approval processes, results of further exploration work, and availability of capital on terms acceptable to the Company. Although Noram believes that the assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, including that all necessary regulatory approvals will be obtained in a timely manner, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Noram disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Noram Lithium Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/noram-adds-additional-critical-mineral-to-list-of-high-value-byproduct-credits-in-1140809