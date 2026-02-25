

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's unemployment rate increased in January to the highest level in four months, the labor force survey data from Statistics Norway showed on Wednesday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate rose to 4.6 percent in January from 4.3 percent in December.



Further, this was the highest unemployment rate since September 2025, when it was 4.7 percent.



The number of unemployed people rose to 138,000 in January from 130,000 in the prior month, the agency said.



Data showed that the employment rate stood at 69.1 percent versus 69.5 percent in December.



On a trend basis, the unemployment rate continued to remain stable at 4.5 percent.



