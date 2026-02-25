

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - St. James's Place plc (STJ.L), an investment management company, on Wednesday reported profit before tax of £1.335 billion, up from £1.049 billion in the prior year.



Net income increased to £531.4 million, or 98.8 pence per share, compared with £398.4 million, or 72.6 pence per share, in the previous year.



Fee and commission income rose to £3.766 billion from £3.164 billion, while insurance revenue was £24.2 million versus £25.2 million the year before. Investment return increased to £26.372 billion from £22.785 billion, and the insurance service result improved to £1.2 million from £0.3 million.



Net inflows climbed to £6.16 billion from £4.33 billion, lifting total funds under management to £220 billion from £190.2 billion.



The board recommended a final dividend of 12 pence per share, payable on May 8 to shareholders on the register as of March 27. Looking ahead, the company plans to pay an interim dividend of 6 pence per share following its half-year 2026 results.



Additionally, St. James's Place intends to launch a £122.6 million share buyback in March 2026, comprising a £103.9 million final buyback for 2025 and £18.7 million relating to the release from the Ongoing Service Evidence provision.



