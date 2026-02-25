

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Airport operator Aena S.M.E., S.A. (ANNSF), on Wednesday reported higher profit for the full year 2025, supported by revenue growth.



Profit before tax rose to €2.859 billion from €2.556 billion a year ago.



EBIT increased to €2.988 billion from €2.663 billion last year.



EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation) climbed to €3.785 billion from €3.510 billion.



Net income increased 10.5% to €2.137 billion from €1.934 billion.



Total revenue grew 9.5% to €6.379 billion from €5.828 billion, driven by a 4.2% rise in passenger traffic to 384.8 million across the group.



Aeronautical revenue increased to €3.297 billion from €3.148 billion, while commercial revenue rose to €1.930 billion from €1.760 billion. International revenue jumped to €906.7 million from €727.3 million.



The Board proposed a gross dividend of €1.09 per share for 2025, up 11.7% from the previous year.



