

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's consumer price inflation moderated as initially estimated in January to the lowest level in just over a year amid cheaper energy costs, the latest data from Statistics Austria showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index climbed 2.0 percent year-over-year in January, slower than the 3.8 percent increase in November. That was in line with the flash data published on February 4. A similar inflation rate was last seen in December 2024.



Moreover, the inflation rate is now in line with the European Central Bank's stability target of 2.0 percent.



Costs for electricity, gas, and other fuels dropped 3.9 percent. There was an 8.2 percent fall in electricity costs alone due to the base effect and lower electricity taxes in January 2026. Meanwhile, costs for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 2.6 percent, and those of transportation rose only 0.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices decreased 0.7 percent, as estimated.



The EU measure of the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 2.0 percent versus a 3.8 percent increase in December, confirming the preliminary figures.



