

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.



The yen fell to more than 2-week lows of 184.46 against the euro and 211.48 against the pound, from early highs of 183.20 and 210.01, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, the yen slid to more than 2-week lows of 156.45 and 202.15 from early highs of 155.35 and 201.04, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 187.00 against the euro, 215.00 against the pound, 159.00 against the greenback and 203.00 against the franc.



